Image copyright Family handout Image caption Terry Radford was taking a morning walk when he was hit by a car

A man accused of killing an 87-year-old said he cannot remember what a trial has heard was a drug-fuelled rampage.

Terry Radford died after being hit by a car near his home at Mansfield Woodhouse on 19 April.

Gavin Collins told a jury at Nottingham Crown Court he had spent "90% to 95%" of his adult life in jail and had been hearing voices since he was a child.

The 39-year-old, of Addison Street in Tibshelf, denies murder and a number of other offences.

Mr Collins told the court that during his last stint in prison at HMP Ranby, prescribed drugs he took to treat mental health problems and an old shoulder injury were stolen from his room and led to him being denied access to them.

He told jurors he was "going crazy" while held in a segregation unit without access to some of his medication in the weeks up to his release on 18 April, the day before Mr Radford was killed.

Image caption A court heard a police car was rammed near the bus stop where Terry Radford was killed

Cross-examining Mr Collins, prosecutor James House QC said the defendant's account to the jury did not match previous statements or prison records.

Mr Collins said he did not have a full recollection of the events on 19 April, which was Good Friday.

The court had previously heard he crashed a car stolen off a neighbour, smeared crosses in blood on a woman and her children and reversed a car into Mr Radford.

Mr House said gaps in the defendant's memory were evidence of him "manipulating" the truth, adding: "You are being selective, shall we say, in what you recall and what you don't recall."

The prosecutor said Mr Collins' physical symptoms after being arrested suggested he had been using the synthetic cannabinoid Spice, which Mr Collins denies.

As well as one count of murder, Mr Collins is on trial for two counts of burglary, two of aggravated vehicle taking and one of attempted robbery.

Judge Stuart Rafferty QC has directed the jury to find him not guilty of one count of kidnapping.

The trial continues.

