Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption The phones were found in a coat and body suits

Three men have been charged after more than 20 mobile phones were stolen at a gig.

Police said they had reports of the thefts at a Libertines concert at Rock City in Nottingham on Thursday night.

Later a car was stopped in Birmingham and all 22 phones were found stashed in "body suits" and coats, police said.

Two men aged 41 and another aged 27, and of no fixed address, have been charged with theft and remanded into custody.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.