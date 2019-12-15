Image copyright Theatre Royal Nottingham Image caption Comedian Freddie Davies and pop star Mark Wynter were among the performers in The Pied Piper in 1968

With "it's behind you" chiming through theatres across the country as pantomime season gets into full swing, BBC News takes a look at the photograph archive of Nottingham's Theatre Royal.

The theatre opened in September 1865 with the first pantomime The House that Jack Built taking to the stage that winter.

Image copyright Theatre Royal Nottingham Image caption The 1922 Cinderella pantomime

Image copyright Theatre Royal Nottingham Image caption The Red Riding Hood production in 1950 featured dancers from Kirby's Flying Ballet

The Red Riding Hood production in 1950 marked one of the early professional stage appearances of 15-year-old Julie Andrews, in the title role. She can be seen downstage stage left.

Red Riding Hood also starred comedian Tony Hancock.

Image copyright Theatre Royal Nottingham Image caption Jack and the Beanstalk in 1955

Image copyright Theatre Royal Nottingham Image caption The Pied Piper in 1968 starred a full corps de ballet

Image copyright Theatre Royal Nottingham Image caption The Robinson Crusoe pantomime in 1972 starred comedian and entertainer Ken Dodd, and his famous Diddymen were played by children

Other big names to have performed in pantomimes there over the years including George Formby, Mike and Bernie Winters, Keith Harris, Little and Large, and Frank Bruno.

More recently David Hasselhoff, Christopher Biggins, The Chuckle Brothers, Sherrie Hewson and Les Dennis have starred in pantomimes at the Theatre Royal.

Image copyright Theatre Royal Nottingham Image caption Cinderella in 2003 with Alex Lovell and Bobby Davro

Image copyright Theatre Royal Image caption David Hasselhoff starred as Captain Hook in Peter Pan, 2013-14.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.