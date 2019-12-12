Image copyright Google Image caption The southbound carriageway of the A46 reopened on Thursday after being shut for about 14 hours

A moped driver has died after a crash on a major road in Nottinghamshire.

The crash, involving a moped and "one or more" cars, happened on the southbound carriageway of the A46, near Flintham, shortly before 21:00 on Wednesday.

The driver, a 42-year-old man, was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.

The road has since reopened after it was shut for about 14 hours. Police are appealing for witnesses.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.