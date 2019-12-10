Image copyright Jonathan Lamley Image caption Jonathan and Mike braved cold conditions to complete the 5km run

A cricket fan who pledged to complete a Parkrun wearing just pants and flip-flops if England clinched an unlikely Ashes victory has kept his word.

Jonathan Lamley, from Nottingham, made the promise as England chased a formidable 359 runs to win the third test at Headingley in August.

Mr Lamley and a friend wore Ben Stokes masks in honour of his pivotal role in the win, raising £2,000 for charity.

The England all-rounder described the stunt as "awesome".

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Dozens of people commented on Mr Lamley's promise

Mr Lamley wrote on Facebook during the tense run-chase: "If England knock off these 359 runs to win, I will do a parkrun just in my underpants and flip flops. In December."

After England completed the epic victory to level the series, he and friend Mike Macdonald set about setting a date to fulfil the pledge at Rushcliffe County Park.

They settled on 7 December and turned it into a fundraising appeal.

Image copyright Jonathan Lamley Image caption A friend snapped the moment Mr Lamley realised he would have to see his promise through

Their charity efforts received a boost when Ben Stokes congratulated the pair on Twitter, eventually raising almost £2,000 for research into Alzheimer's.

Stokes - who scored 135 not out in the dramatic win - wrote: "That was amazing. Well done on sticking to your word."

Mr Lamley said: "That was absolutely amazing. The run itself was cold and uncomfortable - and one of my flip-flops fell off after three kilometres."

