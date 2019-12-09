Image copyright Google Image caption The discovery was reported at 23:45 BST on Saturday

A house has been cordoned off by police after a landlord discovered a suspected drugs laboratory left behind by a former tenant.

Police said they went to the property in Bulwell, Nottinghamshire, on Saturday after "bottled chemicals" and a "deconstructed meth lab" were found.

The cordon was put up in Potters Hollow on Monday over concerns about a bottle containing an unknown liquid.

Nottinghamshire Police said work to identify the substance was ongoing.

Meth labs are used to make methamphetamine - a highly-addictive stimulant that can be sold as crystals, pills or powder.

