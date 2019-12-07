Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption An engineer said the RSPCA shop was structurally unsafe following the crash

A car crashed into a charity shop, leaving the building structurally unsafe.

The silver BMW car went into the RSPCA shop in Newark, Nottinghamshire, just after 01:00 GMT. Police said the driver ran away from the scene of the crash.

The shop has been assessed by an engineer and Albert Street has been closed until the building is made safe.

Firefighters and gas engineers were also called to help make the area safe after the crash.

