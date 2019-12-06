Image copyright Trinity Goldsmiths Image caption Thieves smashed their way through into the shop

A jeweller has released pictures of the damage would-be thieves caused after smashing through two brick walls with a sledgehammer to crawl into his shop.

Paul Price, co-owner of Trinity Goldsmiths, in Nottingham, described the attempted burglary as "outrageous".

Nothing was taken but up to £30,000 of damage was caused after thieves smashed their way in from another building.

An activated "smoke cloak device" ended the raid between Wednesday evening and the early hours of Thursday.

Mr Price said entry was first gained through a neighbouring building's bathroom window, before they smashed through the walls until reaching the shop.

However, all of the jewellery was locked up in a safe in the Forman Street shop, he said.

Nottinghamshire Police has appealed to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area at the time.

Image copyright Google Image caption The attempted burglary happened at Trinity Goldsmiths in Forman Street

