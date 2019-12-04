Image copyright Google Image caption David Linney's took place at the force's Sherwood Lodge HQ

A former police officer who sent a racist text message would have been sacked for gross misconduct had he not already resigned, a hearing found.

Ex-Nottinghamshire PC David Linney faced a disciplinary hearing at force headquarters on Tuesday.

He had accessed police systems for a non-policing purpose as well as using racist language in a private message.

Mr Linney resigned before the hearing, which he did not attend, and has been barred from working in policing again.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford, who chaired the hearing, said: "The public of Nottinghamshire and I rightly expect the very highest standards from our officers in how they conduct themselves both on and off duty.

"There is absolutely no place whatsoever for this former officer's conduct in Nottinghamshire Police."

The former officer, who was previously based at Sherwood Lodge Police Headquarters, was added to the College of Policing's barred list to ban them from working within policing in future.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.