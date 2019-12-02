Image copyright Google

A man has been stabbed after a disturbance at a Cineworld in Nottingham city centre.

Nottinghamshire Police were called at 20:17 BST on Sunday after it was reported that a fight had broken out.

It is believed that a 20-year-old man was stabbed during the incident.

The man has been taken to hospital but his injuries are currently not believed to be life-threatening.

A cordon was set up inside the cinema.

Supt Ross Cooke, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was an isolated incident and there is not believed to be any wider risk to any members of the public."

Officers are trying to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Additional police will also be on patrol in the city centre to provide reassurance to the public.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have any further information is being encouraged to contact Nottinghamshire Police.