Image caption A woman was passing by Das Kino when she was shot, the court heard

A woman who was shot in the arm has told a court she was caught in the "wrong place at the wrong time".

She was injured in a shooting outside Das Kino bar in Nottingham in November last year.

Other witnesses, including a door supervisor and two bystanders, also gave statements to Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.

Eight defendants deny charges relating to the bar attack and a shooting in Derbyshire a month earlier.

The court heard how the woman, who gave evidence in a pre-recorded video, was visiting the city for the first time with her boyfriend to celebrate a birthday.

Minutes after leaving their hotel, she said she heard someone say "What's he got over there?", and saw what she described as a man with a covered face and then heard and saw him shoot a gun.

The defendants and charges

Tarquin James, 29, of no fixed address, is charged with two counts of conspiracy to murder, two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm, two counts of possessing ammunition without a firearm certificate and one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice

Jordan Murray, 26, of Beckhampton Road in Nottingham, is charged with two counts of conspiracy to murder, two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm, two counts of possessing ammunition without a firearm certificate and one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice

Nathaniel Skerritt, 31, of no fixed address, is charged with two counts of conspiracy to murder, three counts of possessing a prohibited firearm and three counts of possessing ammunition without a firearm certificate

Dianvelli Williams, 22, of Silk Mill Avenue in Leeds, is charged with one count of conspiracy to murder, one count of possessing a prohibited firearm, one count of possessing ammunition without a firearm certificate

Keiron Gordon, 31, of no fixed address, is charged with encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence

Patryk Matoga, 19, of Laurel Avenue in Shirebrook, is charged with encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence

Sapphina Anderson, 32, is charged with one count of assisting an offender

Gina Watson, 31, is charged with one count of assisting an offender

The witness told the court: "I was in a panic. We ran round the corner and then I was in agony.

"I said 'I've been hit'. It was pouring blood."

The woman said she was told by the bar manager the attack was "against the bar" and not targeted at the couple.

"I don't know anyone in Nottingham," she said. "It was just the wrong place at the wrong time."

Her boyfriend found the bullet had torn his shirt at the elbow but did not hit him.

A door supervisor told the court he saw the gun pointed at him and felt something pass his cheek as he fled indoors.

He later found a number of bullet holes on the inside door behind where his colleague had been standing.

The trial continues.

