Image caption Amber was found hanged after going missing from her home in Mansfield

There is insufficient evidence to prosecute anyone over the death of a 13-year-old girl who was found hanged in a park, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has said.

Amber Peat was found in a hedgerow in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, on 2 June 2015, three days after going missing.

A serious case review found her death could not have been predicted despite concerns for her welfare.

Amber's stepmother said she and Amber's father want the CPS decision reviewed.

Lynda Cook said they had "listed quite a few pointers" and hoped to hear back from the CPS "in about 10 days".

An inquest into Amber's death recorded a narrative conclusion, with the court hearing there were 11 "missed opportunities" where agencies might have been able to prevent her death.

Concerns were raised about her treatment at home, with coroner Laurinda Bower saying Amber's mother and stepfather, Kelly and Daniel Peat, had given "very little, if any, consideration" to her welfare.

Ms Bower said she considered returning a conclusion of suicide, but determined she could not be certain Amber intended to die.

The CPS said it had reviewed the coroner's findings and further information from Nottinghamshire Police.

A spokesman said: "After careful consideration of all the available evidence, we have concluded there is insufficient evidence to prosecute anyone for criminal offences relating to Amber's treatment up to the time of her death."

