Jeremy Corbyn: Man charged with making 'threat'
A man has been charged with making a threat against Jeremy Corbyn.
Samuel Naylor, 37, from Eastwood, Nottinghamshire, was arrested after police were made aware of a "malicious communication" on Tuesday.
Police said he was charged with "sending a letter, communication or article conveying a threatening message regarding the Labour leader".
Mr Naylor is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 3 January.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.