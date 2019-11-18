Image copyright Fracktion Image caption The protest took place outside an exploratory drilling site in Misson on 1 April

Two women have been found not guilty of obstructing a highway in an anti-fracking protest.

The demonstration took place on 1 April near Misson, in north Nottinghamshire, where shale gas tests were taking place.

Stephanie Robinson, 28, from Dronfield in Derbyshire, and Michelle Maddock, 48, from Sheffield were charged with wilful obstruction of a highway.

Their case was dismissed at Mansfield Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Mark Harrison, 50, of Durham, who was also charged with the same offence was found not guilty at a hearing in August.

Elizabeth Wilson, 68, of Gleadless Common, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to the same charge in May and was handed a conditional discharge for 12 months.

She was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £20 surcharge.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.