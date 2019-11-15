Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption A total of 25 plants worth more than £20,000 were found by police

A man has been arrested after a van carrying cannabis plants from a flooded house was intercepted by police.

The speeding vehicle was stopped in Welham Road, Retford, Nottinghamshire, at about 22:30 GMT on Sunday.

Police said 25 plants with a street value of more than £20,000 were seized.

A home in Market Street, Worksop, was searched, with another plant and equipment seized. Worksop was heavily hit by flooding, with residents needing to be rescued from chest-high water.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption The plants were found after the van was stopped for speeding

As well as being used to grow cannabis, the property was also found to be illegally diverting electricity, with the flooded cellar making growing the plants in the upstairs areas dangerous.

Nottinghamshire Police said the 26-year-old driver was arrested and has since been released while inquiries continue.

Officers are hunting for a second man who was in the van but fled when it was stopped.

'Flushing out criminal activity'

Sgt Tony Rungay said the seizure came as a result of "a relatively routine vehicle stop".

"The flooding has had a big impact on the town of Worksop, causing misery for a number of families who have had to leave their homes," he said.

"However, it appears it has also had the impact of flushing out some criminal activity by halting some large-scale cannabis production."

Image caption Streets in Worksop town centre became rivers as water flooded the town

In Worksop 25 properties were evacuated and people in 65 other homes decided to stay despite the offer of help, while two homeless men almost drowned when they became trapped in an industrial wheelie bin they had been sleeping in.

