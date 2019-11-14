Flooding causes disruption across East Midlands

Image caption The main street in Woodborough is completely underwater

Flooding has hit the East Midlands, causing disruption to roads and rail services.

A number of routes across the region have been closed and in Nottingham city centre there have been delays on the buses and trams.

No trains are running between Derby and Nottingham due to track flooding.

Several Nottinghamshire villages, including Woodborough, Lambley and Burton Joyce, have been badly hit, with many roads impassable.

Ilkeston in Derbyshire, and Stoney Stanton and Long Whatton in Leicestershire, have also been affected.

A number of other East Midlands trains services have been disrupted, including the Sheffield to London St Pancras and Matlock to Newark Castle lines.

Nottinghamshire County Council has confirmed that 14 roads are closed across the county due to flooding.

In Woodborough, one resident said people were carrying their children through floodwater on their way from school.

Leicestershire Police said they have received a high volume of calls and advised people not to risk travelling through flooded roads.

The force said: "Road closed and flood signs are in place to warn you. Plan your journey and allow extra time."

Image copyright @L&R4X4Response Image caption Deep water at the ford at Watery Gate Lane in Thurlaston, Leicestershire

