Residents in Nottinghamshire could face waiting two weeks before being allowed back in their homes after heavy rain led to a landslide.

Thirty-five homes in Bank End Close and Stone Bank, Mansfield, were evacuated after parts of a cliff gave way.

Some residents living by the old Berry Hill Quarry have been allowed back.

Mansfield District Council said people from about 19 houses will be in emergency accommodation while clearance work continues for the next two weeks.

"This work will include the installation of concrete blocks and also the further removal of some tall and overhanging trees and light vegetation," a statement said.

"All affected residents have been able to return to their properties to collect essential items and the council has a 24-hour onsite security presence."

Last week dozens of homes in Worksop were evacuated after the town flooded, with two homeless men rescued from a wheelie bin where they were sleeping.

The Environment Agency said at least 75 properties were confirmed flooded in Nottinghamshire.

Natalie and Jon Palmer have been in a hotel with their three children, and said the experience has been "a living nightmare".

"We have been told it will be two weeks before we can go home but I think it will be much longer than that," said Mrs Palmer.

"Anything could happen depending on the weather."

Col Holmes, who lives in Berry Hill Road at the top of the cliff, said the council had been aware of problems with the cliff since 2017.

"The council wrote to us and said the cliff was unstable but nothing has been done about it," he said.

"Luckily nobody was hurt but there is anger among residents.

"We knew this was coming... and it will happen again."

The council said previous work to move the vegetation works was not in the vicinity of where the slip happened.

Hayley Barsby, Mansfield District Council chief executive, said the issues at Berry Hill Quarry were "hugely complex" due to the close proximity of houses.

