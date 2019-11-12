Image copyright Detained in Dubai Image caption Andy Neal moved to Dubai with his wife and two young children in 2015

A British war veteran and father-of-two, who has been in a Dubai jail for more than a year over drugs claims, is set to be released.

Andy Neal, 44, from Nottingham, who served in the Army for 24 years, denied the allegations following his arrest and imprisonment in October 2018.

His mother Sue Neal said she was "emotionally drained" but delighted her son is to be freed.

She said the Foreign Office told her the news earlier.

Mr Neal, who was a corporal and a dog handler with tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, Bosnia and Ireland, moved to Dubai with his wife and two young children in 2015, where he ran a dog training business.

Image copyright Detained in Dubai Image caption Andy Neal with his wife and two children

Mrs Neal said her husband Maurice "virtually collapsed" when we heard the news of her son's release.

"We are stunned because we were expecting the worst," she added.

Mr Neal said: "We don't know when the release date will be. It could be tomorrow, it could be 7-10 days from now.

"Our daughter-in-law said she was shaking with terror when she got the phone call. It's a massive relief."

Image copyright Detained in Dubai Image caption Mr Neal served as a corporal from 1991 to 2009 and then with the Royal Army Veterinary Corps as a dog handler, with tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, Bosnia and Ireland

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office have been contacted for comment.

Campaign group Detained in Dubai said: "We are ecstatic that Andy has been acquitted, but this should never have happened, and yet, not only does it happen, but it happens regularly in the UAE."

