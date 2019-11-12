Nottingham

Clifton homes evacuated after explosion at block of flats

  • 12 November 2019
Clifton flats Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police
Image caption Eight flats were evacuated at Eddleston Drive in Clifton

Eight flats have been evacuated after an explosion which saw a man taken to hospital.

Police were called to a block of flats in Eddleston Drive in Clifton just before 05:40 GMT.

Officers said the damage was contained within one flat. A 32-year-old man - who was inside the flat - is being treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the blast has not yet been established, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

The flats were evacuated "as a precaution" while emergency teams and Nottingham City Council check the entire complex is structurally safe.

