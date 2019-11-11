Image caption The inquest heard measures to monitor the 37-year-old were reduced before his death

Prison officials failed to deal properly with "an obvious risk of self-harm" over a prisoner who hanged himself, an inquest has found.

Darren Capewell was found hanging in his cell on 7 February 2018, two days after being taken to HMP Nottingham following a court appearance.

Nottingham Coroner's Court heard measures to monitor the 37-year-old had been reduced before his death.

The jury found this reduction had been "premature".

The inquest heard Capewell had been "crying and upset" and, after acts of self-harm, was put under a programme known as Assessment, Care in Custody and Teamwork (ACCT).

After a review, the ACCT was closed. Capewell was found dead just hours later.

In a narrative conclusion, the jury found Capewell had "deliberately suspended himself with a ligature" but it was "impossible to know his intention".

In addition it found "a failure to respond to the obvious risk of self-harm contributed to the premature closure of the ACCT".

A Prison Service spokeswoman said: "It is a tragedy whenever anyone takes their own life in prison and our thoughts remain with Darren's family and friends.

"Since his death, HMP Nottingham has put in place better training for staff to help them identify, monitor and support vulnerable offenders."

