Police said a property in Seymour Road was targeted

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary after a raid believed to have involved baseball bats.

A house in Eastwood, Nottinghamshire, was targeted on Saturday evening while the occupants were inside, police said.

Designer clothing was taken in the break-in and a car and a van were also damaged outside the property.

Two men, aged 26 and 36, were quickly arrested, police said, and they are currently being questioned.

