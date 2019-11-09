Image caption Sally Gimson said she was 'baffled' by the action of the party

A former parliamentary candidate has dropped a legal fight over her deselection.

Sally Gimson was backed by the local Labour party in Bassetlaw in Nottinghamshire but later axed by the Labour's National Executive Committee over "very serious allegations".

Ms Gimson had begun legal action but now says she will not "risk my health and house" battling the decision.

She said she was "grateful for the incredible support" she had been given.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said it was understood the deselection came after complaints from the party in London about allegations concerning "protected characteristics" - this can relate to issues surrounding race, disability and sexuality.

She was deselected on Wednesday and Unite-backed Ashfield councillor Keir Morrison was selected on Friday.

Image copyright Sally Gimson/Twitter

On Wednesday Ms Gimson said she had been "condemned by a kangaroo court", but on Friday decided not to contend the decision.

She said: "I have decided not to risk my health and house in fighting the party I love."

The previous Bassetlaw MP, John Mann, has said he is referring the situation to the police and the Electoral Commission.

Other candidates standing in Bassetlaw are the Conservative's Brendan Clarke-Smith, Debbie Solomon for the Brexit Party, and Helen Tamblyn-Saville for the Liberal Democrats.

