Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Mr Ball's family said he was a "much loved son and brother"

Four more men have been charged with murder over a fatal stabbing in Nottinghamshire.

Ross Ball, 42, was attacked in Langton Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, on 1 November and later pronounced dead in hospital.

Shaun Buckley, 28, John McDonald, 24, Anthony Daw, 24, and Jake Honer, 20, are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Connor Sharman, 21, was charged with murder on Thursday and has been remanded in custody.

Mr Buckley is from Lanchester Way, Solihull, Mr McDonald from Stratford Road, Hall Green, Mr Daw is from Cherry Grove, Smethwick and Mr Honer, is from of Ludworth Avenue, Solihull.

A sixth man, 35, has been charged with assisting an offender and remanded in custody.

