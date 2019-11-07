Image caption Police have closed off a number of roads in the area

Thirty-five homes have been evacuated in Nottinghamshire after a mudslide.

Police and fire service crews were called to the former Berry Hill Quarry, Mansfield, just before 17:00 GMT after reports part of a cliff was giving way.

Mansfield District Council confirmed it attended Bank End Close "following concerns for the safety of people living in the houses".

A number of roads have been closed in the area. There are no reports of any injuries.

Image copyright Google Image caption Homes have been built close to the old quarry

The fire service said two crews had been sent to the scene and residents were being evacuated from the area as a precautionary measure.

The region has seen heavy rain throughout the day, following days of persistent rainfall.

A number of roads have also been closed in the county, including the A1.

