Image caption The scene outside Przym in Nottingham was described as "absolute carnage"

A man has been found guilty of wounding another man outside a nightclub in Nottingham.

A trial at Nottingham Crown Court had heard Judah Chilink was involved in a fight outside Pryzm nightclub on 6 May.

The 19-year-old, of Ryehill Close in Nottingham, was found guilty of wounding with intent, unlawful wounding and possession of a blade, but cleared of three other counts of wounding with intent.

He will be sentenced on 16 December.

During the trial, the jury had heard Chilink was described as behaving "almost as if possessed" outside the club during the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday.

Five people were taken to hospital after being injured, with one victim who was stabbed in the stomach was in intensive care for almost six weeks.

Chilink had told the court he remembered little from the night because he was "very drunk" and had been attacked himself.

