Image caption The scene of the attack was cordoned off for most of the weekend

A further four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed.

Ross Ball, 42, was attacked in Langton Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire on Friday night and later pronounced dead in hospital.

Two men, both 20, were arrested on Wednesday and two other men, both 24, were arrested after warrants were executed in the West Midlands earlier.

Four other men had previously been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Of those four, two - aged 21 and 35 - remain in police custody. A 42-year-old man was released under investigation and a 31-year-old man has been bailed.

Police have described the attack as an "isolated incident".

Mr Ball's family said in a statement: "He was a much loved son and brother who will be missed. We'd now like to request absolute privacy at this sad time please."

The force said they have opened a major incident public portal where people can anonymously upload dashcam footage, photographs or information that may help.

Det Insp Becky Hodgman, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We are still encouraging anyone who has any information to come forward.

"Even the smallest detail could prove to be vital to this case."

