Image caption The scene of the attack was cordoned off for most of the weekend

Three more people have been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Nottinghamshire.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, was attacked in Langton Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, on Friday night and later pronounced dead in hospital.

The suspects, men aged 42, 35 and 21, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. A 31-year-old man arrested earlier remains in police custody.

Police have described the attack was an "isolated incident".

