Image copyright Google Image caption The road was closed near the post office in Langton Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was fatally stabbed in a street in Nottinghamshire.

A 42-year-old man was attacked in Langton Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, at about 22:30 GMT on Friday and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Nottinghamshire Police said the attack was an "isolated incident" and its officers remain at the scene.

A 31-year-old man is being held in custody. The family of the victim, who has not been named, have been informed.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.