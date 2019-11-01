Image copyright Ian Hodgkinson Image caption John Lamb was described as "intelligent but sadly manipulative" by the judge

A teacher who indecently assaulted four boys has been jailed for six years.

John Lamb knew three of the victims when working at Nottingham High School, and met another at a cricket match before showing him around Loughborough University, where he then worked.

The 66-year-old, of Park Road in Loughborough, was found guilty of 10 counts of indecent assault at a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

Judge Sally Hancox said Lamb carried out "predatory offending".

The court heard Lamb, who left the education profession in 2011, carried out the offences against the four boys during the 1990s and early 2000s.

Some offences were carried out in school, while others occurred at Lamb's home address.

Prosecutor Sarah Knight read out statements from the victims, with one describing being "trapped in a confined space" and groped after Lamb "targeted" him.

Another said Lamb's actions "clouded my thinking over my sexuality".

One statement added: "The effect of child abuse ripples far beyond the initial events.

"The actions of John Lamb have had a significant and sustained impact on me."

Image caption The court heard three of the victims were pupils at the school when Lamb worked there

Defending, Andrew Wesley said Lamb had been a well-respected teacher who had "affected the lives of many, many young people for the better" over his career.

"Even one or two of the victims themselves conceded his teaching was exemplary," he said.

Judge Hancox said Lamb, who was cleared of one count of indecent assault, was "an intelligent and sadly manipulative man".

She said he exploited the victims to satisfy his "desire to control" and forced each to recount their abuse during the trial.

"Each of your four victims was told, in effect, that they were each a liar," she said.

