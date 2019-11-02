Image caption Kris Van Wellen says he can tell his son Finley is a South Africa fan because he always stands up when the anthem plays

The Rugby World Cup final looks set to be a nail-biter - but for the Van Wellen family, there's much more riding on the result than just pride.

South African Kris Van Wellen is a passionate Springboks fan, while his wife Mel is a die-hard England supporter.

And the couple, from Annesley in Nottinghamshire, cannot agree which nation their son Finley should support.

Now they have decided he will be raised a fan of whoever wins the final.

Image copyright Kris Van Wellen Image caption It is not just the Webb Ellis Cup at stake - which team Finley supports will also be decided

Mr Van Wellen, 32, said: "Before the World Cup, my wife was giving it all that so I said 'let's put this conversation to bed - he'll grow up supporting whoever makes it further'.

"I'll admit I didn't think England would make it as far as they have. It's nerve-wracking.

"My wife was over the moon when England beat New Zealand, she was screaming."

Image caption Finley currently owns a baby-size kit from both sides of the divide and will wear them during the match

Mrs Van Wellen said their 11-month-old son's rugby loyalty has been the focus of a debate the whole family had become involved in.

"My mum argues he's English because he has a British passport - so there's a lot riding on this."

Mrs Van Wellen said she was feeling "quietly confident" she would have her way but, if England did lose, "I could handle him being a Springboks fan".

"It would be fine if it did happen. I think It would mean more to Kris if he has to be an England fan."

So is Mr Van Wellen worried?

"Anything can happen in a World Cup final. But I have to trust our boys," he said.

The final between England and South Africa in Japan kicks off at 09:00 GMT.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption England gained a place in the final by beating New Zealand

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.