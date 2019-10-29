Image caption A court heard the scene outside Przym in Nottingham was "absolute carnage"

A man accused of stabbing five people in the street outside a city centre nightclub behaved "almost as if he was possessed", a court has heard.

The victims were taken to hospital after being injured in the area around Lower Parliament Street in Nottingham at about 03:45 BST on 6 May.

A trial at Nottingham Crown Court heard one of the victims "very nearly died" as a result of his injuries.

Judah Chilink denies five counts of wounding with intent.

The 19-year-old, of Ryehill Close in Nottingham, also denies one count of possessing a blade.

The court heard Mr Chilink was involved in an argument with a woman he did not know inside Pryzm nightclub on Lower Parliament Street.

Prosecutor Graham Huston said he "pushed her so hard that she fell backwards" for no reason, and after the woman confronted him he was taken away by door staff but "somewhat bizarrely" allowed to stay in the premises.

The court heard Mr Chilink told the woman the door staff "can do nothing to me" and said he would have stabbed her if she did not have "a pretty face".

'Absolute carnage'

The jury was shown CCTV footage of a man the prosecution says is the defendant involved in altercations outside the club and in neighbouring streets with groups of people and holding a knife.

A woman was seen limping after a confrontation and another man was seen lying on the floor.

Five people sustained stab wounds, Mr Huston told the court, with one of the first responders to the scene describing the situation as "absolute carnage".

One man who was stabbed in the stomach suffered two cardiac arrests during surgery, and remained in intensive care for nearly six weeks.

"It's no exaggeration to say that he very nearly died as a result of his stab wounds," Mr Huston said.

The court heard police responded after receiving "a number of 999 calls from distressed and shocked members of the public".

Mr Chilink was arrested on nearby Lincoln Street at about 03:55.

The trial continues.

