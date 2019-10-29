Image copyright Tuxford Fire Station Image caption The flock was marooned on a piece of land after the River Trent burst its banks

A flock of 70 sheep have been rescued by fire crews after they became trapped by floodwater.

The animals were seen marooned in a field near Sutton-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire, at about midday on Monday after heavy rain at the weekend.

Three fire engines and two specialist rescue units used boats to get to the sheep and led them to safety.

Tuxford Fire Station described the operation as "a lot of hard work from everyone".

Image copyright Tuxford Fire Station Image caption Boats and ropes were deployed along with crews in specialist clothing

The station also said on Facebook: "Crews used power boats and rescue technicians from the specialist rescue units as well as crews in flood response kit to gain access to the sheep and rescue them on to dry land."

Flood warnings remain in place along the River Trent and the Environment Agency said the risk of flooding to low-lying farmland and roads would remain high for 48 hours.

Some parts of the river have reported the largest flow of water since 2013.

