Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Police said they have "looked into it" after a report from a member of the public

A police force which warned people to look out for a loose kangaroo has admitted it may not actually have existed.

Officers posted a picture on Facebook purporting to show the marsupial in Bulwell, Nottingham.

When responses suggested it was more likely to be a deer or "larger than normal" dog, police insisted it wasn't.

But the force has since said: "We've looked into it and nothing's jumping out at us."

The blurry photo of the creature - dubbed the "Bulwellness monster" by the Nottinghamshire Police neighbourhood team, has been shared more than 1,000 times.

A spokeswoman said they have had no reports of any missing marsupials from owners, and when they went to the scene to investigate they found no evidence of a kangaroo.

It comes eight days after a wallaby was spotted on the loose in Rutland, on the other side of the East Midlands.

Image copyright Sandy Shepherd Image caption Wally the wallaby is believed to be looking for a mate

Wally's owner Vernon Moore said although they have still not managed to get him back in his enclosure, he returns home most days and "unless he got in a taxi" is unlikely to have made the journey to Bulwell.

