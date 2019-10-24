Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Joshua Hibbett was corresponding with a suspect in the US

A man who was caught following a FBI investigation into a Russian file sharing website has been jailed for raping a child.

Police said they were made aware of Joshua Hibbett when it was found that a Russian site was being used to exchange indecent images of children.

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty at Nottingham Crown Court to multiple charges relating to child sex abuse.

Hibbett, of Clanfield Road in Nottingham, was jailed for 12 years.

Nottinghamshire Police said during the FBI investigation it was discovered that Hibbett had been corresponding with a suspect in the US who had been using the Russian website.

On 19 December, Hibbett was interviewed and later arrested on suspicion of the making and distribution of indecent images of children.

Digital storage media devices were seized which had images relating to the site investigated by the FBI, the force said.

It was also found that Hibbett had created some of the images himself and shared them on the site.

He pleaded guilty to 14 charges including rape and taking, making, possession and distribution of indecent images of children.

Det Con Andrew Taylor said: "This has been a disturbing, shocking case and I am proud of the hard work of officers in the Paedophile Online Investigation Team based within Nottinghamshire Police as well as the FBI to bring Hibbett to justice.

"I'd also like to praise the young survivor for their bravery and courage in coming forward."

