Image caption A woman was passing by Das Kino when she was shot, the court heard

A group targeted a family home and a nightclub in a pair of planned shootings, a trial has heard.

A woman avoided injury after being shot at while watching television at her home in Upper Langwith, Derbyshire, on 2 October 2018.

A month later a man on a moped fired at Das Kino nightclub in Nottingham and a passer-by was shot in the arm.

Six men and two women have denied all charges against them. The trial is expected to last 10 weeks.

The defendants and the charges they face

Tarquin James, 29, of no fixed address, is charged with two counts of conspiracy to murder, two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm, two counts of possessing ammunition without a firearm certificate and one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice

Jordan Murray, 26, of Beckhampton Road in Nottingham, is charged with two counts of conspiracy to murder, two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm, two counts of possessing ammunition without a firearm certificate and one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice

Nathaniel Skerritt, 31, of no fixed address, is charged with two counts of conspiracy to murder, three counts of possessing a prohibited firearm and three counts of possessing ammunition without a firearm certificate

Dianvelli Williams, 22, of Silk Mill Avenue in Leeds, is charged with one count of conspiracy to murder, one count of possessing a prohibited firearm, one count of possessing ammunition without a firearm certificate

Keiron Gordon, 31, of no fixed address, is charged with encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence

Patryk Matoga, 19, of Laurel Avenue in Shirebrook, is charged with encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence

Sapphina Anderson, 32, is charged with one count of assisting an offender

Gina Watson, 31, is charged with one count of assisting an offender

Nottingham Crown Court heard phone records showed a number of the defendants were in contact with each other in the weeks leading up to the first shooting.

John Lloyd-Jones QC, prosecuting, said Mr Murray and Mr Williams were driven from Nottingham to the Upper Langwith area by Ms Anderson, with Ms Watson also present. He described Mr James and Mr Skerritt as "co-conspirators".

Mr Murray and Mr Williams placed a Land Rover Freelander - bought by Mr Gordon - at the scene, the court heard.

CCTV footage played in court allegedly showed the vehicle being driven past the house before a man approached a ground floor window and opened fire.

Janice Neilan was in the living room when she heard "four or five really loud bangs", the court was told.

"Someone had made, albeit unsuccessfully, a very determined attempt to kill Janice Neilan," Mr Lloyd-Jones said.

Bullets were found in the living room wall and cases matching the ammunition were found outside. The Land Rover was set on fire and found nearby.

The Neilan family provided door staff for Das Kino through its security company, the trial heard.

Mr Lloyd-Jones said a moped bought by Mr Magota was used in the attack on the nightclub.

'Plan to kill'

The court heard CCTV footage showed the vehicle making a number of loops of the surrounding area before the driver parked between two taxis and fired at the bar's entrance.

A woman walking past the bar was shot in the arm, with the bullet also passing through her partner's shirt.

The moped was found abandoned on a nearby street by police, the court heard

A WhatsApp message from Mr Murray to his girlfriend before the shooting said he was "working", with a response afterwards saying he was "done", the court heard.

A later message was sent that linked to a police appeal about the shooting.

The court also heard the weapon involved in the Das Kino shooting was found in Mr Skerritt's underwear when he was searched by officers.

The court heard both shootings showed "strong evidence of a deliberate and plain plan to kill".

The trial continues.

