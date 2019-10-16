Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in Heathfield Road, Old Basford

A woman has been stabbed in the back and arm and was believed to have been drugged during an attack.

Officers were called to Heathfield Road, Old Basford, in Nottingham, following a report that a 28-year-old woman had been stabbed.

The force said she remains in hospital with injuries which are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

A 48-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and poisoning.

