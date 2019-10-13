My Little Pony: Hundreds visit annual convention
Fans of My Little Pony have been gathering in Nottingham for an annual convention.
UK PonyCon is taking place at Nottingham Trent University's campus this weekend and organisers are expecting about 950 people to attend.
Jaroslav Haken, 37, who travelled from Prague, said: "My friends at first were like: 'Are you serious? It's a show for little girls.' Many people have trouble trying to understand because it's something so unimaginable for them.
"It [the convention] is a unique opportunity to share something with others with the same interest. Outside, in the real world when you go to work every day and the world is kind of grey there is not much space for sharing nice things.
"When you go to these conventions we all change our world for a few days and it's something really refreshing."
Sam Haines, is the chair of UK PonyCon 2019, said: "It's crazy in some ways that My Little Pony is so popular compared to other shows. Over time the types of attendees have changed, so more recently we've got more Bronies come along.
"It's important that niche communities have the opportunity to meet up."
