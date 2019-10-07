Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Alistaire Evans admitted three counts of rape at Nottingham Crown Court

A man who beat and raped a woman has been jailed for nine years.

Police said Alistaire Evans was arrested on 28 July after the victim contacted officers to say she had been badly beaten and sexually assaulted by Evans, which later transpired to be rape.

The woman was left with "extensive bruising" to her body and face.

Evans admitted three counts of rape, one count of assault by penetration and one count of actual bodily harm.

In addition to his sentence, the 39-year-old, of Serlby Park Drive, Bircotes, was placed on the sex offenders register for life at Nottingham Crown Court.

Nottinghamshire Police praised the courage of the victim in coming forward.

Det Con Mark Nunn said: "We hope that guilty plea and custodial sentence will provide the victim some closure and enable them to begin to move forward with her life.

"She had suffered in silence for a substantial period of time at the hands of Evans."

