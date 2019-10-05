Image copyright PA Media Image caption The project aims to have throw-lines in cafes, restaurants and clubs along the River Trent

A paramedic who has designed lifesaving throw-lines wants them to be as common as fire extinguishers.

Duncan McCondach, from Nottingham, came up with the idea after 12-year-old Owen Jenkins drowned in Beeston Weir while saving a friend.

He said a further death in the River Trent in August made him determined to highlight the dangers of open water.

Forty throw-lines have now been funded by donations and he wants to "saturate" the riverside with them.

Image caption The orange ropes can be thrown out to people in trouble in the water

Mr McCondach, a former firefighter, says the 25m (82ft) floating ropes will be kept in restaurants, cafes and clubs along the river and he wants everyone to become familiar with the equipment.

"I don't think people understand the dangers of the river and there needs to be more education. They are preventable deaths," he said.

"Owen's death made me realise I have this idea and needed to put it into motion.

"I would like people to be educated and use them in the same way they use fire extinguishers. It's really simple and could save a life."

Image caption Throw-lines in locked boxes were placed at Beeston Weir after a campaign by Owen Jenkins's family

Mr McCondach is also chairman and founder of the Nottingham Search and Rescue Team (NSART), which helps police search for missing and vulnerable people.

He is hoping to work with Nottinghamshire County Council to discuss locations and expects the throw-lines to be in place by spring.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.