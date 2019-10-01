Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Officers snapped the bird surrounded by broken glass

It sounds like the quintessential wild goose chase - police called to reports a bird has smashed a taxi window.

But that's exactly what officers in Nottinghamshire found on Monday.

The force posted a picture on social media of the glass-smashing goose perched on passenger seats in the back of the cab in Radford.

The animal was taken to a vet for a check-up while the unfortunate taxi driver has been left having to cover the costs of the broken window.

In a tweet, police joked the bird may have been trying to get to to Nottingham's Goose Fair, an annual event which is taking place this week.

Skip Twitter post by @RadfordRdCops When a colleague asked if a call had been received about a goose flying into a taxi over the radio, we had to see it to believe it. Goose was taken to the vets & unfortunately the taxi had to repair the damage. We think he may be trying to find his way to #goosefair #randomjob pic.twitter.com/9eWCsjncZH — Radford Road Police (@RadfordRdCops) September 30, 2019 Report

