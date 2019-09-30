Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cottam Power Station was designed to operate for 30 years

One of the UK's last coal-fired power stations has been switched off.

Cottam in Nottinghamshire was opened in 1968 and at its height, produced 2,000 megawatts of energy - enough to power more than 3.5 million homes.

Owner EDF Energy blamed "challenging market conditions" for the move, with all UK coal fire stations likely to shut by 2025.

It added many of the 300 workforce had moved either to nearby West Burton or other areas within the company.

EDF said West Burton Power Station had contracts in place to run for at least another two years.

The closure of Cottam leaves six major coal-fired stations working in the UK: West Burton, Ratcliffe, both in Nottinghamshire, Drax, in North Yorkshire, Fiddlers Ferry in Cheshire, Aberthaw - in the Vale of Glamorgan - and Kilroot in County Antrim.

In 2015, the government said it wanted to close all such power stations, which emit large amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2), once cleaner gas-fire stations could replace them.

Cottam's plant manager Andy Powell said he was "sad but proud".

"This place has been a key part of the landscape for the past 50 years, supporting the economy, and actually has gone far beyond its original projected operational life," he said.

"And, as we have seen, in the final days of power production, the plant has been running better than ever."

