Amber Peat: CPS to review police evidence on girl's death
Evidence linked to the death of a 13-year-old girl who was found hanged is being reviewed, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has confirmed.
Amber Peat was found in a hedgerow in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, on 2 June 2015, three days after going missing.
A serious case review released in March found that although there were concerns for her "emotional well-being" her death could not have been predicted.
A CPS spokesman said evidence will be "reviewed in full".
They added: "A charging decision will be made in due course".
An inquest into Amber's death earlier this year recorded a narrative conclusion, with the court hearing said agencies had missed 11 opportunities that may have prevented her death.
Coroner Laurinda Bower said she had considered whether to return a conclusion of suicide but could not be sure Amber intended to die.
