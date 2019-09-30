Image copyright Mercian Regiment Image caption Major Baz Mitchell said the medals were taken while he was in Afghanistan

A British soldier has been reunited with his military medals 15 years after they were stolen.

Major Baz Mitchell, from The Mercian regiment's 2nd Battalion, said the four medals had been taken in 2004 from their Chester camp while he was in Afghanistan.

A few months ago, one of his colleagues spotted them for sale on a website.

Maj Mitchell said he felt "a great sense of relief and pride getting them back".

The 48-year-old, from St Ann's, Nottingham, said: "It's been 15 years since I last saw them.

"The police were informed at the time but they couldn't solve the case unfortunately.

"I really never thought that I would see them again after so many years."

Image copyright Mercian Regiment Image caption Maj Mitchell received the medals for various tours

Maj Mitchell joined the British Army in 1988, aged 16, and is currently stationed in Cyprus.

The medals, which were taken in 2004, were a Northern Ireland medal - one for several operational tours - a Bosnia NATO medal for two tours and the Queen's Golden Jubilee medal.

"One of my old Platoon sergeants from when I first joined the Army noticed them for sale on the London Medal Company's website and notified me," said Maj Mitchell.

"They immediately removed them for sale and sent them back to me."

The medals arrived in Cyprus earlier this week.

