Image caption The woman was passing by Das Kino when she was shot

A man has been charged with conspiracy to murder over a shooting outside a bar.

A 24-year-old woman was shot in the arm outside Das Kino in Nottingham on 3 November. Her injury was not life-threatening and police previously said she was not the intended target.

Ramone Graham, 26, of Highbury Vale, is in custody and will appear before city magistrates on Thursday.

He has also been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition.

