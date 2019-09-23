Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thomas Tucker Limited supplied popcorn to UK cinemas

An independent popcorn manufacturer has entered administration with the loss of 64 jobs.

Nottinghamshire-based Thomas Tucker Limited supplied snacks and sweets to cinemas and supermarkets across the UK.

In August, the firm recalled several brands and flavours because they may have contained milk, which was not mentioned on the label.

Administrators Mazars said this led to "significant losses" for the firm, which employed 116 people.

From its workforce of 116, 64 people have lost their jobs, the administrator confirmed but it is hoped to sell the company as a going concern.

Adam Harris, from Mazars, said: "The business has had a difficult year and had undergone an operational restructure and further investment by its owners.

"Whilst the underlying cause was disputed, the business agreed a voluntary product recall following an ongoing investigation with the Food Standards Agency.

"The recall has resulted in significant losses."

The Food Standards Agency launched an allergy alert in August after it was revealed the firm's popcorn products may have contained undeclared milk.

This meant the products were a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy, the government body said.

