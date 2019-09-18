Image caption A 17-year-old boy was stabbed at Trent Stores in The Meadows on Monday afternoon

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after another boy, also 17, was stabbed at a shop in Nottingham.

The victim was taken to hospital at 16:30 BST on Monday after the attack in Trent Stores in Sweet Leys Lane, The Meadows.

He remains in hospital but his injuries are not being treated as life-threatening.

The suspect has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody.

The attack comes after several knife-related incidents in the city.

A 12-year-old boy was injured in a knife attack in Bridlington Street Park, Hyson Green, on Monday evening.

