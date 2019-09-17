Image copyright Google Image caption The boy received a slash wound in the attack at Bridlington Street Park, police said

A 12-year-old boy has been injured in a knife attack at a park, police have said.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to Bridlington Street Park in Hyson Green, Nottingham, at 19:00 BST on Monday.

The child received a slash wound to his arm, which police initially said was "believed to have been inflicted with a blade".

The force said his injuries are not life-threatening and have appealed for witnesses.

The attack comes after a fatal stabbing in Nottingham city centre on Saturday and an attack at a shop in The Meadows in the city on Monday afternoon.

A man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender following the city centre stabbing has been released under investigation.

Image caption The attack comes after two stabbings in the city in recent days, including at Trent Stores in The Meadows

Meanwhile, a shopkeeper has spoken of how his son helped the victim of the stabbing at his store in Sweet Leys Lane in The Meadows.

Harbinder Singh, who runs Trent Stores, said there was "a lot of blood" and his son used a towel to apply pressure to the wound.

The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and no arrests have been made.

On Monday, the force joined a national knife amnesty, Operation Sceptre, opening up 25 knife amnesty bin locations across the county.

