Image caption A man in his 20s was stabbed in Nottingham city centre

A man has been stabbed to death in Nottingham city centre.

The victim, in his 20s, was attacked at about 19:40 BST on Saturday in Union Road.

Nottinghamshire Police said it the death was treated as murder and detectives believe those involved were known to each other.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and a number of roads are shut as forensic officers investigate at the scene.

Det Insp Justine Wilson said: "My thoughts are with the family of the victim who are now facing the devastating reality of coming to terms with the fact that their loved one has lost his life on our city's streets.

"We're letting the public know to expect to see a large number of uniformed officers in the city centre to offer some reassurance following this incident."

Image caption A man is arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender

Roads have been cordoned off around the Victoria Centre.

The A60 Mansfield Road is closed in both directions between Woodborough Road and Peachey Street.

The Victoria Centre Bus station and the York Street car park are also shut.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.