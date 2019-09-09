Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Category B prison holds up to 800 inmates after the numbers were reduced from 1,060

An inmate has pleaded guilty to cutting a prison officer's throat.

Police were called to HMP Nottingham on 14 April after what union officials called an "unprovoked attack".

Michael McKenna, appearing at Nottingham Crown Court by video link, admitted wounding with intent and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to another prison officer.

The 25-year-old, of HMP Nottingham, will be sentenced at the same court on 4 October.

McKenna also pleaded guilty to racially-aggravated threatening behaviour towards a detention officer.

POA national chairman Mark Fairhurst said the slashed officer - who needed 17 stitches - was "lucky to be alive as it [the wound] was very close to the main artery on his neck".

The Category B male prison has been described as "dangerous" and although some improvements have been made, a recent report said it still had "very significant" problems with violence.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.