Ram-raiders fail to steal Collingham cash machine
Thieves wearing balaclavas attacked security shutters and drove into a supermarket in an attempted ram-raid.
Nottinghamshire Police were called to the Collingham Co-op at 23:30 BST on Saturday.
Officers said the "offenders have been unsuccessful in stealing a cash machine", during the botched ram-raid which involved a 4x4 vehicle.
It comes after a 4x4 was also used in the attempted burglary of another Co-op in Derby on Friday.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
